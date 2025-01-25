Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.05 80 OPM %77.78-340.00 -PBDT0.01-0.21 LP PBT0.01-0.21 LP NP0.01-0.21 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mahaan Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

LMW posts nearly 81% fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 19 crore

DLF PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 1,059 crore in Q3 FY25

Swiggy allots 2.61 cr equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story