Amar Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Amar Vanijya reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.090.0577.78-340.000.01-0.210.01-0.210.01-0.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News