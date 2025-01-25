Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of Sidh Management Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.02 -50 OPM %-500.00-50.00 -PBDT-0.240.16 PL PBT-0.240.16 PL NP-0.240.16 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahaan Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

LMW posts nearly 81% fall in Q3 PAT to Rs 19 crore

DLF PAT jumps 61% YoY to Rs 1,059 crore in Q3 FY25

Swiggy allots 2.61 cr equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 155.32% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story