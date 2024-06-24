Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies signs technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX Slovakia

Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (ARE&M), has signed a technical licensing agreement with GIB EnergyX Slovakia s.r.o., a subsidiary of Gotion High-Tech Co.

As part of the agreement GIB EnergyX will license Gotion's world class LFP technology for lithium-ion cells to ARACT. This comprehensive agreement enables Amara Raja to manufacture world class LFP cells in both cylindrical and prismatic form factors.

The scope of licensing provides access to cell technology IP, support in establishing Gigafactory facilities conforming to latest generation process technologies, integration with Gotion's global supply chain network for critical battery materials, and customer technical support for solution deployment.

The technology transfer and service support will fully complement Amara Raja's efforts to operationalize its Gigafactory manufacturing capacities and its advanced research and innovation centre, 'e+ Energy Labs', that aims to lead India's R&D capabilities in this field.

Last year, Amara Raja announced an investment outlay of Rs 9,500 crores to establish the Amara Raja Giga Corridor in the state of Telangana. The company aims to keep their products competitive and contemporary through access to continuous improvements in cell performance and process efficiencies through the partnership period.

Amara Raja and Gotion are both shareholders and board members of InoBat, an emerging lithium battery technology company in Slovakia, tackling advanced applications such as electric aviation and developing a robust 'Cradle to Cradle' ecosystem of battery value chain. GIB, a joint venture between Gotion High-tech and InoBat, has recently signed an investment agreement with the Government of Slovakia for the development of the first LFP battery Gigafactory in the country.

Gotion High-Tech has 8 global R&D centers, 8,000 patented technologies covering the battery industry value chain, 20 major manufacturing locations around the world, and a capacity layout expected to reach 300GWh by 2025.

