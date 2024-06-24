Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of AU Small Finance Bank to consider fund raising options

Board of AU Small Finance Bank to consider fund raising options

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On 27 June 2024

The Board of AU Small Finance Bank will meet on 27 June 2024 to consider fund raising by issue of equity shares through private placement or qualified institutions placement (QIP) or preferential allotment or through a combination thereof or any other alternative mode. The Board will also consider borrowing/raising of funds by issue of debt instruments including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, subject to necessary approvals and requirements, as applicable.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Board of Vodafone Idea to consider fund raising options

Board of JSW Energy to consider fund raising options

Board of Indiabulls Real Estate to consider fund raising options

Board of KPI Green Energy to consider fund raising options

Board of Bank of Baroda to consider capital raising options for FY25

Sun Pharma completes acquisition of Taro

Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Survey

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

INR Settles Higher As Greenback Pauses Rally

Japan Markets Settle Higher As BoJ Summary Shows Chance Of Rate Hike

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story