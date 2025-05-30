Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V R Films & Studios reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Sales decline 60.03% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net loss of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 60.03% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 12.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.395.98 -60 12.2212.40 -1 OPM %-152.7214.88 --28.315.73 - PBDT-3.760.76 PL -3.930.25 PL PBT-4.010.41 PL -4.92-0.75 -556 NP-2.750.55 PL -3.74-0.61 -513

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

