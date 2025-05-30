James Warren Tea reports standalone net profit of Rs 43.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.95% to Rs 8.15 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea reported to Rs 43.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 57.95% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5293.62% to Rs 101.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.11% to Rs 165.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

