Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 33.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.23% to Rs 3401.08 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declined 33.85% to Rs 164.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 249.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.23% to Rs 3401.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3263.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3401.083263.0510.6913.40371.10457.31228.92334.71164.80249.12

