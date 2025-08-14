RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 16.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.32% to Rs 27.99 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 16.92% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 54.32% to Rs 27.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.9961.2822.157.8011.7410.3011.4510.008.577.33

