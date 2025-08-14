Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 32.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.01% to Rs 35.38 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Containers declined 32.66% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 35.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.3840.678.7610.572.723.852.223.401.672.48

