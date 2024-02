Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 3043.92 crore

Net profit of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility rose 14.81% to Rs 254.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 221.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 3043.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2637.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3043.922637.7614.1414.96448.73415.28332.30300.76254.75221.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel