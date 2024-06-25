Craftsman Automation Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2024.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd surged 17.35% to Rs 1618.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd soared 9.82% to Rs 5310. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3845 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd spiked 8.66% to Rs 1903.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd jumped 7.95% to Rs 469.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64173 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd added 6.01% to Rs 51.47. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

