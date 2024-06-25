Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2024.

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Gabriel India Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd surged 17.35% to Rs 1618.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd soared 9.82% to Rs 5310. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3845 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd spiked 8.66% to Rs 1903.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd jumped 7.95% to Rs 469.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64173 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd added 6.01% to Rs 51.47. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility gains after planning to acquire additional stake in InoBat

Amara Raja hits the roof after entering into strategic technology collaboration with GIB

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 14.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 61.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Amara Raja Energy &amp; Mobility to further invest EURO 20 mn in InoBat

Sensex, Nifty hits new life high; banking shares rally

Sensex climbs 365 pts; realty shares under pressure

Current Account Balance Records Surplus Of US$5.7 Billion In Q4FY24

Alkem Labs gains as Baddi facility gets EIR from USFDA

Hitachi Energy rises on Rs 790-cr order win

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story