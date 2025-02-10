Amara Raja's Q3 PAT grows 23% YoY to Rs 312 cr

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility reported 23.36% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 311.83 crore on a 9.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,164.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 422.16 crore, up 27.65% from Rs 330.72 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses grew 11.94% YoY to Rs 2,882.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,865.88 crore (up 2.67% YoY), and employee benefits expenses were at Rs 191.22 crore (up 5.51% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating margins for the quarter were adversely impacted due to the Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) recovery approved by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. The FPPCA charges, which account for fluctuations in fuel and power procurement costs by distribution companies, led to higher electricity expenses, thereby increasing the company's operational costs.

On a 9-month basis, the net profit surged 21.87% to Rs 277.70 crore on 11.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,431.04 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24. The revenue growth was aided by healthy volumes registered in automotive after-market, UPS, and exports.

Harshavardhana Gourineni, executive director, Automotive & Industrial Batteries, said, Our Q3 results demonstrate the strength of our core business and our ability to consistently deliver value to our customers. We continue to expand in European markets and have introduced Amaron in 7 new countries and are witnessing strong demand for our products across both automotive and industrial segments. Amara Raja will continue to strive for operational excellence and sustained market leadership.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director, New Energy Business, said, We are continuing to build out the next phase of our Giga Corridor investments, which include the research and engineering center as well as our customer qualification plant, both of which should be operational in the next couple of quarters. We are already operating two-pack facilities in Tirupati and Telangana.

We will be commencing construction on our first giga-scale cell manufacturing plant soon. There are some headwinds in the sector, but our efforts to secure new accounts and continue our technology commercialization remain intact.

Jayadev Galla, chairman & managing director of ARE&M, said, Amara Raja continues to take firm strides towards sustainable and profitable growth. We are delighted that the company has secured top ranks in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) CSA score. Our traditional lead-acid battery business continues to deliver strong results in both India and international markets.

The business traction is positive across segments, which reflects our commitment to winning and retaining customers trust through a focus on product and service quality. We continue to make rapid progress in the Li-ion battery and chargers segment and are confident that we will be among the first companies to introduce an indigenously manufactured Liion cell in India.

The companys board increased the investment limit in its wholly owned subsidiary, ARCS, to Rs 500 crore from Rs 700 crore for the battery recycling plant setup. It also approved up to Rs 50 crore investments in ARPS for operational and manufacturing needs.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly known as Amara Raja Batteries) is an Energy & Mobility enterprise and one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian battery industry. The company's industrial battery brands comprise PowerStack, AmaronVolt, and Quanta. The company is a leading manufacturer of automotive batteries under the brands Amaron and PowerzoneTM, which are distributed through a large pan-India sales & service retail network.

Shares of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility declined 3.10% to Rs 1,035.95 on the BSE.

