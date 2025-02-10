JSW Steel records 7% growth in consolidated crude steel production in Jan'25

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of January'25 at 25.18 Lakh tonnes. Indian Operation and Consolidated production was higher by 7% YoY. Capacity utilisation for January'25 at Indian Operations excluding under trial-run was at 90%.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Jan-25 Jan-24 % Change Indian Operations 24.52 22.86 7%JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.66 0.75 Consolidated Production 25.18 23.62 7%

