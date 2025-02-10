Firstcry rallies as Q3 net loss narrows

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) rallied 5.28% after the company posted consolidated net loss of Rs 14.73 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 48.41 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 14.31% to Rs 2,172.3 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 1,900.2 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The company reported profit before tax of Rs 6.88 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 42.61 crore reported in the same period last year.

In Q3 FY25, total expenses rallied 12.09% YoY to Rs 2,064.4 crore. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 192.83 crore (up 23.52% YoY), while purchase of stock-in-trade was at Rs 1,258.4 crore (up 16.21% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 138.50 crore in Q3 FY25, recording a growth of 30.16%, compared with Rs 106.40 crore registered in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 6.4% in Q3 FY25 as against 5.6% recorded in Q3 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from India multi-channel was at Rs 1,510.6 crore (up 15.05% YoY), revenue from international business stood at Rs 261.38 crore (up 13.32% YoY), and Globalbees revenue was at Rs 422.25 crore (up 12.76% YoY) during the period under review.

"Q3 FY25 has been our best quarter in terms of profitability in the last 4 years. We have achieved the highest adjusted EBITDA for both our consolidated business and India multi-channel business over the past 4 years. For the first nine months of FY25, the adjusted EBITDA for the consolidated business has increased by 54%. We remain very optimistic and will continue to work hard to deliver growth and profitability expansion on a year-on-year basis," said Brainbees Solutions in its investor presentation filed with the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the board approved the proposal to invest an amount of Rs 299.59 by way of subscription to equity shares of Digital Age Retail (DARP), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, in one or more tranches.

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) was founded in 2010. It caters to the needs of mothers, babies, and kids via its online platform, FirstCry. The company offers everything needed for an infant up to the age of 12, including apparel, footwear, baby gear, nursery, diapers, toys, and personal care, amongst others. The portfolio includes Indian third-party brands, global brands, and own brands.

