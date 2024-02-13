Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.110.1081.8280.000.090.070.090.070.060.07

