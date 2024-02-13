Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Amarnath Securities standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Amarnath Securities declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.110.10 10 OPM %81.8280.00 -PBDT0.090.07 29 PBT0.090.07 29 NP0.060.07 -14

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

