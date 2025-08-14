India achives 100 GW of Solar PV module manufacturing capacity

India has achieved a landmark milestone of 100 GW of solar PV module manufacturing capacity enlisted under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for Solar PV Modules. Highlighting this achievement, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi said that India has achieved a historic milestone -100 GW Solar PV Module Manufacturing Capacity under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), a remarkable rise from just 2.3 GW in 2014. This achievement strengthens our path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and the target of 500 GW non-fossil capacity by 2030.

