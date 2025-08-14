Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The key domestic indices traded with moderate gains in the morning trade. Investors will keep an eye on WPI data, scheduled later today. The Nifty scaled above the 24,650 mark.

IT shares jumped for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 174.37 points or 0.22% to 80,714.28. The Nifty 50 index added 41.50 points or 0.17% to 24,660.70.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02%, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.19%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,768 shares rose and 1,812 shares fell. A total of 203 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

Ashok Leyland (up 0.04%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 0.01%), Vodafone Idea(down 1.57%), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)(down 0.81%), Ahluwalia Contracts (India)(up 1%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals(down 0.92%), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility(down 0.92%), AstraZeneca Pharma India (up 1.18%, Ethos(up 0.56%) , Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (down 0.03%), Inox Green Energy Services,(down 0.48%) will declare their result later today.

New Listing:

Shares of JSW Cement were currently trading at Rs 151.80 IST 10:30 on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 147.

The scrip was listed at Rs 153, exhibiting a premium of 4.08% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 154.70 and a low of Rs 150.15. On the BSE, over 60.21 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of All Time Plastics were currently trading at at Rs 302.85 IST 10:30 on the BSE, representing a premium of 10.13% compared with the issue price of Rs 275.

The scrip was listed at Rs 314.30, exhibiting a premium of 14.29% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 322.15 and a low of Rs 288.10. On the BSE, over 11.62 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index advanced 0.63% to 34,911.35. The index rose 1.49% in the four trading sessions.

Infosys (up 1.58%), Wipro (up 1.4%), LTIMindtree (up 0.83%), Mphasis (up 0.28%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.22%), Coforge (up 0.11%), Persistent Systems (up 0.1%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Engineers India declined 3.26% after the company reported a 28.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.40 crore on a 39.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 870.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shed 0.20%. The company reported a 7.47% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 3.76% to Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

