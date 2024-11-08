Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.19% to Rs 86.82 croreNet profit of Amba Enterprises rose 4.64% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.19% to Rs 86.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales86.8264.22 35 OPM %3.564.06 -PBDT3.072.76 11 PBT2.892.61 11 NP2.031.94 5
