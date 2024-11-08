Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.19% to Rs 86.82 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 4.64% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.19% to Rs 86.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 64.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.86.8264.223.564.063.072.762.892.612.031.94

