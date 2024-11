BNR Udyog standalone net profit declines 86.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.21% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net profit of BNR Udyog declined 86.79% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.21% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.430.9618.6053.130.100.550.070.530.070.53

