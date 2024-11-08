Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 12100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19628.57% to Rs 13.81 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 12100.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19628.57% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.810.07 19629 OPM %8.6228.57 -PBDT1.240.02 6100 PBT1.220.01 12100 NP1.220.01 12100

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

