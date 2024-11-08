Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 12100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19628.57% to Rs 13.81 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 12100.00% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19628.57% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.810.078.6228.571.240.021.220.011.220.01

