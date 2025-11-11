Amba Enterprises standalone net profit rises 9.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.00% to Rs 97.24 crore

Net profit of Amba Enterprises rose 9.36% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.00% to Rs 97.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

