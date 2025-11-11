Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 375.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 1.80 crore

Net profit of Mega Corporation rose 375.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.801.4971.1183.890.310.140.190.040.190.04

