Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 157.84% to Rs 82.92 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries declined 63.64% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 157.84% to Rs 82.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.82.9232.162.363.081.501.301.431.210.320.88

