Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 142.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 142.59% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.44.7040.015.682.554.122.943.111.812.621.08

