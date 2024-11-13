Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 142.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 142.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.72% to Rs 44.70 crore

Net profit of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises rose 142.59% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.7040.01 12 OPM %5.682.55 -PBDT4.122.94 40 PBT3.111.81 72 NP2.621.08 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story