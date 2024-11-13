Borosil Scientific standalone net profit declines 0.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.19% to Rs 87.04 croreNet profit of Borosil Scientific declined 0.65% to Rs 7.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 87.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales87.0484.35 3 OPM %15.3014.81 -PBDT15.0513.57 11 PBT10.8210.07 7 NP7.697.74 -1
