NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 595.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net Loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 595.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 131.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 448.77% to Rs 1522.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 277.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1522.35277.41-28.94-26.04-588.54-100.13-828.93-174.66-595.37-131.10

