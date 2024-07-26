Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 58.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.09% to Rs 2401.29 croreNet profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 58.57% to Rs 72.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.09% to Rs 2401.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1701.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2401.291701.99 41 OPM %7.947.75 -PBDT159.42105.97 50 PBT104.4962.69 67 NP72.3745.64 59
