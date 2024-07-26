Amber Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 58.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.09% to Rs 2401.29 crore

Net profit of Amber Enterprises India rose 58.57% to Rs 72.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.09% to Rs 2401.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1701.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2401.291701.997.947.75159.42105.97104.4962.6972.3745.64

