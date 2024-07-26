MMTC Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

BASF India Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2024. BASF India Ltd, Cyient Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and JTL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp MMTC Ltd lost 10.56% to Rs 108.72 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 72.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd tumbled 5.90% to Rs 5810. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7833 shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 1787.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43823 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd pared 4.28% to Rs 1653.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25904 shares in the past one month.

JTL Industries Ltd corrected 4.28% to Rs 213.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News