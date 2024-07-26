TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 587.93 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 13.06% to Rs 41.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 587.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 587.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.587.93587.629.2610.3172.2378.9955.0364.2541.7548.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp