Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 0.72%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd rose 0.72% today to trade at Rs 6294.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.81% to quote at 63415.86. The index is down 6.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 0.71% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.36% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 44.53 % over last one year compared to the 26.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 30.98% over last one month compared to 6.9% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6481 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32630 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7157.85 on 24 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2828 on 25 Oct 2023.

