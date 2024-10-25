Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 0.72%

Amber Enterprises India Ltd Spikes 0.72%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 30.98% over last one month compared to 6.9% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.04% drop in the SENSEX

Amber Enterprises India Ltd rose 0.72% today to trade at Rs 6294.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.81% to quote at 63415.86. The index is down 6.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd increased 0.71% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.36% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 44.53 % over last one year compared to the 26.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd has added 30.98% over last one month compared to 6.9% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 6.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6481 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 32630 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7157.85 on 24 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2828 on 25 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips sends Jaiswal back to pavilion

Maharashtra polls: Zeeshan Siddique, two former BJP MPs on NCP's 2nd list

Use EMI to shop at Blinkit for orders above Rs 2,999: Here's how

Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

AI-powered fitness app Healthify secures $45 mn to drive US expansion

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story