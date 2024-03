Amber Enterprises India has signed definitive agreements to acquire 50% stake in Resojet (JV company) - a part of LCGC Resolute Group, Hyderabad, to carry on the business of manufacturing of fully automatic top loading and front-loading washing machine(s) and its components.

Pursuant to the above definitive agreements, JV company will be equally owned and controlled by both JV Partners

