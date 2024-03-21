Reserve money jumps 2.85% on weekly basis

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 34.98 lakh crore as on March 15, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 2.85% on the week at Rs 46.70 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.7% on a year ago basis compared to 7.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 3.6% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 6.5%.

