Reserve money jumps 2.85% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 34.98 lakh crore as on March 15, 2023. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 2.85% on the week at Rs 46.70 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3.7% on a year ago basis compared to 7.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 3.6% so far while the reserve money has expanded by 6.5%.

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

