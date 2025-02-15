Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.61% to Rs 36.05 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.61% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales36.0528.93 25 OPM %6.525.98 -PBDT0.93-0.31 LP PBT0.51-0.77 LP NP0.38-0.77 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mudunuru reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shree Securities standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Northlink Fiscal & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aadhaar Ventures India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sword-Edge Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story