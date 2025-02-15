Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.61% to Rs 36.05 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.61% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.0528.936.525.980.93-0.310.51-0.770.38-0.77

