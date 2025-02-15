Shree Securities standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Shree Securities declined 37.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.27 -44 OPM %100.0088.89 -PBDT0.150.24 -38 PBT0.150.24 -38 NP0.150.24 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content