TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.05% to Rs 2512.88 crore

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 49.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.05% to Rs 2512.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2262.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2512.882262.916.728.18157.40137.2217.83-4.539.33-49.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News