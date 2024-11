Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit rises 59.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.24% to Rs 8.24 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade rose 59.33% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 32.24% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.2412.16117.8442.529.644.879.634.877.174.50

