Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 7.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 7.24% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 200.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.200.41199.4111.6813.2625.4325.1519.9418.2814.0713.12

