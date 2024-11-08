Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 7.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Nov 08 2024
Sales rise 0.50% to Rs 200.41 crore

Net profit of Ambika Cotton Mills rose 7.24% to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.50% to Rs 200.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales200.41199.41 1 OPM %11.6813.26 -PBDT25.4325.15 1 PBT19.9418.28 9 NP14.0713.12 7

Nov 08 2024

