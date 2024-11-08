Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.18% to Rs 23.45 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 5.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 29.18% to Rs 23.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

