Ambuja Cement acquires Penna Cement at enterprise value of Rs 10,422 cr

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Ambuja Cement announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries (PCIL) at an enterprise value of Rs. 10,422 crore. Ambuja will acquire 100% shares of PCIL from its existing promoter group, P. Pratap Reddy and family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

PCIL has 14 MTPA cement capacity, of which 10 MTPA is operational, and the remaining is under construction at Krishnapatnam (2 MTPA) and Jodhpur (2 MTPA) and will be completed within 6 to 12 months. Around 90% of the cement capacity comes with railway sidings, and some are supported by captive power plants and waste heat recovery systems. Further, surplus clinker at the Jodhpur plant will support an additional 3 MTPA cement grinding capacity over and above 14 MTPA.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

