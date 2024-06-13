Wipro announces strategic collaboration with Siemens

To transform automotive software development

Wipro announced a strategic collaboration with Siemens to transform automotive software development through the integration of the PAVE360 software and digital twin technologies from Siemens with Wipro's automotive engineering and digital transformation capabilities.

Designed to address the growing complexity of automotive software development driven by the rapid evolution of the Software Defined Vehicle, this collaboration aims to significantly accelerate the development, testing, and validation of automotive software, leading to higher efficiency and quality, and faster innovation within the automotive sector.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtualization, the collaboration will significantly simplify the software development process, accelerate time-to-market, and enhance the overall quality and dependability of automotive software.

