Suzlon Energy hits the roof as Q3 PAT zooms 91% YoY to Rs 387 cr

Suzlon Energy was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 52.76 after the firm's consolidated net profit surged 90.56% to Rs 386.92 core on 91.18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,968.81 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 391.33 in the third quarter of FY25, up 92.65% from Rs 201.58 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 500 crore, up 101.61% from Rs 248 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 16.8% in Q3 FY25 as compared to 15.9% posted in Q3 FY24.

Net volumes soared to 447 MW (megawatt) in the December 2024 quarter as against 170 MW in Q3 FY24.

As of December 31, 2024, the firm reported a highest-ever total order book of 5.5 gigawatts (GW), with C&I and PSU sectors accounting for approximately 80% of the total.

The company registered a strong net cash position of Rs 1,107 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Group, said, We are building a future-ready business by fortifying our core strategic pillars: cultivating strategic talent, leveraging next-generation technology, amplifying customer‐centricity, and expanding operational capacity. Our sustained focus on these priorities drives consistent growth, performance, and long-term profitability. One emerging trend fuelling our growth is our strategic emphasis on Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) customers. As these organisations prioritise sustainability and renewable energy, we're delivering reliable, affordable solutions that power their operations. This strategic shift is driving demand, positioning Suzlon as a trusted partner for businesses pursuing green energy ambitions and catalysing growth in the renewable energy sector.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer at Suzlon Group, said, "We are experiencing consistent quarter-on-quarter growth, with each of our businesses operating as strong, independent entities driving performance. Our manufacturing capacity expansion in India is progressing as planned to fulfill our record-high order book of 5.5 GW. With our ramp-up strategy on track and operational preparedness at optimal levels, we can sustain momentum, create long-term value for our stakeholders, and play a pivotal role in advancing India's renewable energy ambitions.

Himanshu Mody, chief financial officer of Suzlon Group, said, Our focus in Q3 FY25 was execution, which is visible in our financial performance, marked by significant profit growth driven by volume and margin expansion and enhanced operating leverage. Strong stakeholder support has been instrumental in accelerating our ramp-up efforts. With a robust order book, market-leading products, ample working capital, and a well-established supply chain, we are strategically aligned to seize emerging opportunities and further strengthen our market leadership.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, with a presence in 17 countries across six continents.

