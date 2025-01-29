Volumes spurt at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd counter

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd registered volume of 32.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares

NMDC Steel Ltd, Bosch Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 January 2025.

NMDC Steel Ltd notched up volume of 237.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.56 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.70% to Rs.41.47. Volumes stood at 37.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Bosch Ltd clocked volume of 1.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19171 shares. The stock lost 5.69% to Rs.28,100.45. Volumes stood at 29454 shares in the last session.

JSW Energy Ltd notched up volume of 197.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.18 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.33% to Rs.467.05. Volumes stood at 48.52 lakh shares in the last session.

JM Financial Ltd registered volume of 173.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.87 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.07% to Rs.104.87. Volumes stood at 35.93 lakh shares in the last session.

