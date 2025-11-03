Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.35 lakh vehicles in Oct'25

Hero MotoCorp said it dispatched 635,808 motorcycles and scooters in October 2025, down 6.37% from 679,091 units in the October 2024.

Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 604,829 vehicles (down 7.99% YoY), while exports added up to 30,979 vehicles (up 42.83% YoY).

While motorcycle sales decreased by 570,753 units (down 10.22% YoY), scooter sales jumped by 50.22% YoY to 65,005 units in October 2024.

VIDA, powered by Hero, continued to record strong growth during the festive months, with approximately 16,000 VAHAN registrations in October, 2025, marking a 24% growth over the previous month and over twice the registrations compared to the same period last year.