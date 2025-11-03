Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.35 lakh vehicles in Oct'25

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.35 lakh vehicles in Oct'25

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp said it dispatched 635,808 motorcycles and scooters in October 2025, down 6.37% from 679,091 units in the October 2024.

Domestic sales for the period under review aggregated to 604,829 vehicles (down 7.99% YoY), while exports added up to 30,979 vehicles (up 42.83% YoY).

While motorcycle sales decreased by 570,753 units (down 10.22% YoY), scooter sales jumped by 50.22% YoY to 65,005 units in October 2024.

VIDA, powered by Hero, continued to record strong growth during the festive months, with approximately 16,000 VAHAN registrations in October, 2025, marking a 24% growth over the previous month and over twice the registrations compared to the same period last year.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The companys standalone net profit rose 0.3% to Rs 1,125.70 crore despite of 5.6% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 9,578.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp shed 0.14% to settle at Rs 5,536.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

