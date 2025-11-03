Indices end with minor gains; realty shares climb

The key domestic indices ended with minor gains today, supported by strong Q2 earnings, upbeat domestic economic data and auto sales figures. Market participants will track Q2 earnings from Westlife Foodworld, Titan Company, and Bharti Airtel, along with key economic indicators and global cues. The Nifty ended above the 25,750 mark.

Realty, PSU Bank and pharma shares advanced while consumer durables, IT and FMCG shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 39.78 points or 0.05% to 83,978.49. The Nifty 50 index added 41.25 points or 0.16% to 25,763.25.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.71%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,231 shares rose and 2,003 shares fell. A total of 235 shares were unchanged. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was up from 57.7 in September to 59.2 in October, indicating a quicker improvement in the health of the sector. Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in October, buoyed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief, productivity gains and tech investment. IPO Update: Lenskart Solutions received bids for 19,03,06,318 shares as against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (3 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.91 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 October 2025 and it will close on 4 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and 402 per share.

Studds Accessories received bids for 32,31,32,150 shares as against 54,50,284 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (3 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 59.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 October 2025 and it will close on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 557 and 585 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.23% to 968.85. The index fell 0.35% in the past trading sessions. Phoenix Mills (up 3.72%), Lodha Developers (up 3.06%), DLF (up 2.7%), Sobha (up 2.23%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.08%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.76%), SignatureGlobal India (up 1.36%), Anant Raj (up 0.95%), Godrej Properties (up 0.86%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.47%) surged.

Auto Sales Data: Maharashtra Scooters declined 1.75%. The company reported a 76.68% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 267.07 crore, on a 65.87% rise in total income to Rs 271.02 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) jumped 3.55% after the company reported a net turnover of Rs 415.90 crore for October 2025, marking a 12.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 370.05 crore recorded in October 2024. Ashok Leyland fell 1.03%. The company reported a 16% increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 17,820 units in October 2025, up from 15,310 units sold in October 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors added 1.91% after the company reported an 89.36% increase in total sales to 4,664 units in October 2025, up from 2,463 units sold in October 2024. Escorts Kubota rose 1.21% after the companys agri-machinery business division in October 2025 sold 18,798 tractors, its ever highest monthly sales registering a growth of 3.8% as against 18,110 tractors sold in October 2024. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rallied 3.01% after the company reported a 168.74% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,442.53 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,397.23 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) rose 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Ambuja Cements rose 2.40% after reporting a robust 364% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,302.28 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26), driven by strong volumes and improved cost efficiency. Revenue from operations grew 18.99% YoY to Rs 9,431.53 crore, reflecting healthy demand and steady market traction. Medplus Health Services surged 6.67% after the company reported a 43.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 55.50 crore on 6.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,679.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Thangamayil Jewellery hit an upper limit of 20% after the jeweller reported an exceptional set of numbers for the September 2025 quarter. For Q2 FY26, the companys total sales jumped 45% year-on-year to Rs 1,705 crore from Rs 1,178 crore in Q2 FY25. Retail sales, which form the core of its business, surged 45% to Rs 1,636 crore, while wholesale revenue rose 47% YoY to Rs 69 crore.

GNA Axles advanced 2.09% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 31.19 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 28.53 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 10.22% YoY to Rs 347.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Urban Company fell 3.78% after the company posted a net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1.82 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew 37% year-on-year to Rs 380 crore, or 44% YoY on a like-for-like basis excluding the impact of the KSA deconsolidation, driven by broad-based growth across both beauty and home repair services.

Global Markets: Most European markets traded higher on Monday as investors awaited a slew of corporate earnings scheduled this week. Ferrari and Aramco will report on Tuesday, followed by BMW and Vestas on Wednesday. On Thursday, results are expected from Commerzbank, Diageo, Rheinmetall, AstraZeneca, and Maersk, while Richemont will release its latest earnings on Friday. Swedens cenral bank will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday Asian markets ended higher as investors digested fresh manufacturing data from China and awaited central bank cues, while Japans markets remained closed for a public holiday. Chinas manufacturing momentum softened, with RatingDogs October Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) coming in at 50.6 below both expectations of 50.9 and Septembers 51.2 reading. Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Friday also indicated a slowdown, with the manufacturing PMI slipping to 49.0, its weakest level in six months.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia began its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep rates unchanged after third-quarter inflation came in hotter than anticipated. On Wall Street, all three major U.S. indexes closed higher Friday, led by tech gains. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.61% to 23,724.96, the S&P 500 added 0.26% to 6,840.20, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.09% to 47,562.87. Amazon shares surged 9.6% after the company reported a 20% jump in cloud-computing revenue for the third quarter. The streaming giant Netflix added 2.7% after the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split.