TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 13.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 13.70% to Rs 27.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.91% to Rs 107.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.107.18105.1731.3928.0234.6429.1631.5025.8527.5524.23

