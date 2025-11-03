Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; pharma shares advance

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The key domestic indices traded with minor gains in mid-afternoon trade. Investors will track corporate results and auto sales data. The Nifty traded above the 25,750 mark.

Pharma shares rallied after witnessing selling pressure for two consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 155.23 points or 0.18% to 84,093.94. The Nifty 50 index added 67.25 points or 0.26% to 25,789.80.

In the broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.79%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,265 shares rose and 1,903 shares fell. A total of 229 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was up from 57.7 in September to 59.2 in October, indicating a quicker improvement in the health of the sector. Manufacturing sector conditions in India continued to strengthen in October, buoyed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) relief, productivity gains and tech investment.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index jumped 1.21% to 22,433.55. The index fell 1.14% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Wockhardt (up 9.01%), Ipca Laboratories (up 3.12%), Gland Pharma (up 2.55%), Laurus Labs (up 2.53%), Ajanta Pharma (up 2.06%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.98%), Biocon (up 1.87%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.79%), Piramal Pharma (up 1.72%) and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 1.65%) surged.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.38% to 6.554 from the previous close of 6.529.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7950 compared with its close of 88.6900 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.44% to Rs 123.104.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 99.91.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.39% to 4.086.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 7 cents or 0.11% to $64.77 a barrel.

