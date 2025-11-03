Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit rises 20.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 1353.73 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma rose 20.19% to Rs 260.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 1353.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1186.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1353.731186.6424.2226.22383.78324.63340.81290.24260.19216.48

