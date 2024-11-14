Amco India standalone net profit declines 24.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.32% to Rs 28.80 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 24.53% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.8025.642.781.440.841.020.570.730.400.53

