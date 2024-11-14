Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 40.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 226.18% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ declined 40.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 226.18% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.231.91 226 OPM %4.1716.75 -PBDT0.290.41 -29 PBT0.280.41 -32 NP0.280.47 -40

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

