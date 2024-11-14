Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 40.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 226.18% to Rs 6.23 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ declined 40.43% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 226.18% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.231.914.1716.750.290.410.280.410.280.47

