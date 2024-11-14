Spenta International standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.70% to Rs 13.57 crore

Net profit of Spenta International rose 17.39% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.5710.0010.1012.701.161.070.930.830.810.69

