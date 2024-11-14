Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Spenta International standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 35.70% to Rs 13.57 crore

Net profit of Spenta International rose 17.39% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.5710.00 36 OPM %10.1012.70 -PBDT1.161.07 8 PBT0.930.83 12 NP0.810.69 17

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

